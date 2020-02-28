Mumbai Meri Jaan: Western Railway saves passenger from her 'mummy ka gussa'; finds her lost bag containing 8 Tupperware dabbas

Indian mothers have an obsession with their Tupperwares. If you lose one, be sure your mother is going to hammer you and you'll have to listen to her long list of taunts for at least a couple of years.
However, a Mumbaikar was just saved from her mother's wrath as Western Railways found her lost bag which contained her 8 Tupperware dabbas.
A Twitter user, Prakrati Kamath, going by the username 'certified bathroom singer' on the microblogging app, had boarded a local train at 09:11 on Thursday from Vile Parle to Churchgate. However, she forgot her bag in the train.
Taking to Twitter, she notified the Western Railway, she wrote, "Forgot my bag in the train, boarded a local from Vile Parle at 09.11 to Churchgate. Is there Any possibility of getting my bag back or should I lose hope?"
Luckily, the Western Railways found her bag and returned it to her by evening on the same day. "FOUND IT GUYSSSSSS @WesternRly THANKYOUSOMUCH . both the bag and the 8 Tupperware dabbas in It are safe . Lagra tha aaj mummy gharpe entry nai degi," she tweeted.
Western Railways also took to Twitter on Friday and said that they were happy to help her and save Prakrati from her "mummy ka gussa".
"Hi Prakrati, we are happy that we could help you to get your lost bag (in the train) intact, thereby also saving you from your mummy ka gussa 🙂! Please take care of your belongings while travelling," Western Railways wrote.
Earlier on February 20, the ticket checking staff of Central Railways found a bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash and the diligent employees returned it back to the owner.
Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Commendable Job by Ticket Checking Staff!"
