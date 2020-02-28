Mumbai Meri Jaan: Western Railway saves passenger from her 'mummy ka gussa'; finds her lost bag containing 8 Tupperware dabbas

Indian mothers have an obsession with their Tupperwares. If you lose one, be sure your mother is going to hammer you and you'll have to listen to her long list of taunts for at least a couple of years.

However, a Mumbaikar was just saved from her mother's wrath as Western Railways found her lost bag which contained her 8 Tupperware dabbas.

A Twitter user, Prakrati Kamath, going by the username 'certified bathroom singer' on the microblogging app, had boarded a local train at 09:11 on Thursday from Vile Parle to Churchgate. However, she forgot her bag in the train.

Taking to Twitter, she notified the Western Railway, she wrote, "Forgot my bag in the train, boarded a local from Vile Parle at 09.11 to Churchgate. Is there Any possibility of getting my bag back or should I lose hope?"

Luckily, the Western Railways found her bag and returned it to her by evening on the same day. "FOUND IT GUYSSSSSS @WesternRly THANKYOUSOMUCH . both the bag and the 8 Tupperware dabbas in It are safe . Lagra tha aaj mummy gharpe entry nai degi," she tweeted.