Mumbai Meri Jaan: Ticket checking staff's gesture towards passenger who lost Rs 2 lakh cash is winning hearts

Remember the old adage - Finders, keepers - which means if someone finds something that has been abandoned, they keep it.

For instance, if you lose your money, even if it's a few bucks, the finder is definitely going to keep it. It's extremely rare to get your money back once you lose it. For you even to expect to get your money back is a lost cause.

However, the ticket checking staff in Mumbai have proved everybody wrong. Having found a bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash, the diligent employees returned it back to the owner.

A passanger named Vilas Joshi was travelling by 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Coimbatore Express on Wednesday, February 19, when he forgot his bag which had Rs 2 lakh cash. However, CTI Hegnekar and Paranjape collected the bag and handed over to Joshi.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai, took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Commendable Job by Ticket Checking Staff!"