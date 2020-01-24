Mumbai: Railway ticket checker collects Rs 1.51 crore fine from ticketless commuters

Mumbai: A ralway ticket checker caught 22,680 ticketless passengers in 2019 and collected a whopping Rs 1.51 crore fine from them, an official said on Thursday.

Travelling Ticket Inspector S B Galande, part of the Central Railway (CR) Flying Squad, has become the highest individual revenue earner for CR last year, the official said.

Three other TCs of the Central Railway also collected over Rs 1 crore each in fines from ticketless commuters in 2019, the official said.

They include M M Shinde and D Kumar, also from the same squad and Ravi Kumar G, chief ticket inspector of Mumbai division. While Galande, Shinde and D Kumar collected the fine on long distance trains, Ravi Kumar G did the same from commuters on Mumbai suburban network, the official said.