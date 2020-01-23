Central Railway, Mastan YMCA clinch NBA crowns

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) and Mastan YMCA clinched the women and men’s crowns respectively in the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played under floodlights at the NBA basketball courts.

Riding on the fine performance of Shruti Arvind who played the lead role with 28 points Central Railway defeated Western Railway 76-67 in the women’s final. Central Railway was in complete control and enjoyed a 41-35 half-time lead.

In the men’s final which witnessed a close contest, Mastan YMCA fought back and got the better of Transpire Sports by a narrow 70-68 point margin after trailing 32-40 at the break.

In the women’s match Shruti received good support from Natasha Phanse 18 points, Manisha Dange 12 points and Kareena S.13 points and took Central past Western and emerge champions.

Results: Women: CR: 76 (S Arvind 28, N Phanse 18) bt WR: 67 (Shireen M. 31, Kritika G 13). Men: Mastan YMCA: 70 (A Siddique 19, S Qureshi 13) bt Transpire Sports: 68 (S Shinde 21, Y Sayed 20, S Kalbhor 15)