 Boisar Gas Leak Tragedy: Police Book Pharma Officials Over Safety Lapses After 4 Workers Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBoisar Gas Leak Tragedy: Police Book Pharma Officials Over Safety Lapses After 4 Workers Dead

Boisar Gas Leak Tragedy: Police Book Pharma Officials Over Safety Lapses After 4 Workers Dead

Two days after a toxic gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Boisar MIDC claimed the lives of four workers and left two others injured, questions over industrial safety and corporate accountability are mounting.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Police book Medley Pharmaceuticals officials after toxic gas leak at Boisar MIDC kills 4 workers | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: Two days after a toxic gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Boisar MIDC claimed the lives of four workers and left two others injured, questions over industrial safety and corporate accountability are mounting.

Relatives of the deceased allege that the tragedy could have been averted had the company taken basic precautions.

Faulty Reactor at the Heart of the Tragedy

Investigators said the leak originated from a reactor, where a bottom valve had reportedly developed a defect. Workers were producing a chemical called Albendazole when poisonous fumes escaped through the vent.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

Despite knowing about the valve issue, management allegedly ordered production to continue, according to the police complaint filed by Nandlal Munsi Yadav, whose younger brother Kamlesh was among the dead.

The four workers who lost their lives were identified as: Kamlesh Munsi Yadav (30), Bengali Vida Thakur (47), Dheeraj Khetu Prajapati (31) and Kalpesh Hemant Raut (42)

Two others – Rohan Ashok Shinde (35) and security guard Nilesh Chandrakant Hadal (36), are recovering from gas exposure.

Case Filed Against Management

Police have booked four senior officials of the company, Director Sohail Khalid, CFO Devendra Bhagat, Plant Head Dharmesh Patel, and Maintenance Engineer Shubham Thakur, on charges of culpable homicide, negligence, and mishandling hazardous substances.

The offences are registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence with poisonous substances and machinery, and endangering life.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...
article-image

Investigation Underway

While police have yet to make any arrests, sources in the Boisar Police Station said statements from injured workers and staff are being recorded.

Authorities have assured speedy action, but for the victims’ families, the real concern is accountability. They insist the deaths were avoidable and are calling for justice for their loved ones, whose lives, they say, were lost to negligence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025