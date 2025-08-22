Maharashtra Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From August 21 |

The Maharashtra Government has announced a major relief for electric vehicle (EV) users by granting toll exemptions on the Atal Setu and its approach roads. The decision, notified by the Urban Development Department on August 21, 2025, is part of the state’s broader push towards green mobility and clean energy adoption.

Earlier Toll Policy and Revisions

Earlier this year, tolls were levied on different categories of vehicles using the Atal Setu. However, after recommendations from the Home Department in May 2025, the state reviewed its policy to encourage sustainable transport and reduce emissions.

Eligible Vehicle Categories Under the Scheme

Under the new policy, electric cars and buses will enjoy complete toll exemption at the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas. This measure is expected to incentivize EV adoption while benefiting thousands of commuters who use the crucial Mumbai–Navi Mumbai link daily.

Boost for EV Adoption in Maharashtra

The Atal Setu, one of India’s longest sea bridges, is a vital infrastructure project designed to decongest Mumbai traffic and boost connectivity with Navi Mumbai. With this move, the government aims to align urban mobility with its clean energy and climate goals.