 Maharashtra Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From August 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From August 21

Maharashtra Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From August 21

The decision, notified by the Urban Development Department on August 21, 2025, is part of the state’s broader push towards green mobility and clean energy adoption.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Grants Toll Exemption For Electric Vehicles On Atal Setu From August 21 |

The Maharashtra Government has announced a major relief for electric vehicle (EV) users by granting toll exemptions on the Atal Setu and its approach roads. The decision, notified by the Urban Development Department on August 21, 2025, is part of the state’s broader push towards green mobility and clean energy adoption.

Earlier Toll Policy and Revisions

Earlier this year, tolls were levied on different categories of vehicles using the Atal Setu. However, after recommendations from the Home Department in May 2025, the state reviewed its policy to encourage sustainable transport and reduce emissions.

Read Also
Fact Check: 'Pakistan's C4 Intelligence Surprised Us' Claim Attributed To Lt Gen Rahul Singh Is Fake...
article-image

Eligible Vehicle Categories Under the Scheme

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore Highway Project
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On Sunday

Under the new policy, electric cars and buses will enjoy complete toll exemption at the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas. This measure is expected to incentivize EV adoption while benefiting thousands of commuters who use the crucial Mumbai–Navi Mumbai link daily.

Boost for EV Adoption in Maharashtra

The Atal Setu, one of India’s longest sea bridges, is a vital infrastructure project designed to decongest Mumbai traffic and boost connectivity with Navi Mumbai. With this move, the government aims to align urban mobility with its clean energy and climate goals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore...

Maharashtra News: Bhujbal Pushes For Speedy Completion Of Yeola Bypass Road, Reviews ₹960-Crore...

Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On...

Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block At Vasai Road Yard on August 23–24; No Daytime Block On...

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Holds First Review Meet, Announces Kisan Call...

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane Holds First Review Meet, Announces Kisan Call...