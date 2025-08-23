 'Life Without Dharma Is Like A Machine,' Says Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji At Jain Paryushan In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Life Without Dharma Is Like A Machine,' Says Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji At Jain Paryushan In Mumbai

'Life Without Dharma Is Like A Machine,' Says Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji At Jain Paryushan In Mumbai

Speaking at the NSCI Dome, Worli, Rakeshji explained that while survival is possible with only the basics, true living requires the fragrance of dharma.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image

“A life without dharma is living like a machine,” said Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), while guiding seekers during the eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva in Mumbai.

Speaking at the NSCI Dome, Worli, Rakeshji explained that while survival is possible with only the basics, true living requires the fragrance of dharma. He described the essence of dharma as ‘Param Shaant Rasmay’—a supremely peaceful and blissful path that is deeply experiential and transformative.

Teachings Rooted in Shrimad Rajchandra’s Philosophy

Rakeshji founded SRMD to spread the philosophy of Shrimad Rajchandra, the poet, scholar, and spiritual reformer revered in Jain tradition. Through his discourses, he highlighted how dharma elevates life beyond material existence, offering seekers the path to inner fulfillment.

FPJ Shorts
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Daily Spiritual Practices and Discourses

The festival began on August 22, with thousands attending daily to immerse in reflection, devotion, and purification.

Mornings feature the Snatra Puja, celebrating the birth of Tirthankar Bhagwan, along with explorations of the timeless scripture Natak Samaysaar.

Evenings are devoted to soul-illuminating discourses on Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Vachanamrut Patrank 505 and engaging special programmes.

Global Launch of Online Course on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra

Marking a significant milestone, SRMD announced the launch of an online course on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, hosted on its flagship SRMD Courses platform.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: GameChange BOS Launches High-Capacity Transformer Manufacturing Facility In Taloja...
article-image

Regarded as Shrimad Rajchandraji’s magnum opus and an “encyclopaedia of spirituality,” the scripture illuminates the path to self-realisation. The course, designed in English, will make this timeless wisdom accessible to seekers worldwide, enabling structured study, contemplation, and spiritual practice.

A Gathering of Devotion and Reflection

The Paryushan celebrations in Mumbai are offering seekers an opportunity to experience guidance, devotion, and inner transformation in the uplifting presence of Gurudevshri. The event underscores the enduring relevance of Jain philosophy in a modern world, inspiring spiritual introspection and collective harmony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Appointed Chairman Of Cabinet Panel On Maratha Community Issues

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...