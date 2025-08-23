'Life Without Dharma Is Like A Machine,' Says Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji At Jain Paryushan In Mumbai

“A life without dharma is living like a machine,” said Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), while guiding seekers during the eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva in Mumbai.

Speaking at the NSCI Dome, Worli, Rakeshji explained that while survival is possible with only the basics, true living requires the fragrance of dharma. He described the essence of dharma as ‘Param Shaant Rasmay’—a supremely peaceful and blissful path that is deeply experiential and transformative.

Teachings Rooted in Shrimad Rajchandra’s Philosophy

Rakeshji founded SRMD to spread the philosophy of Shrimad Rajchandra, the poet, scholar, and spiritual reformer revered in Jain tradition. Through his discourses, he highlighted how dharma elevates life beyond material existence, offering seekers the path to inner fulfillment.

Daily Spiritual Practices and Discourses

The festival began on August 22, with thousands attending daily to immerse in reflection, devotion, and purification.

Mornings feature the Snatra Puja, celebrating the birth of Tirthankar Bhagwan, along with explorations of the timeless scripture Natak Samaysaar.

Evenings are devoted to soul-illuminating discourses on Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Vachanamrut Patrank 505 and engaging special programmes.

Global Launch of Online Course on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra

Marking a significant milestone, SRMD announced the launch of an online course on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, hosted on its flagship SRMD Courses platform.

Regarded as Shrimad Rajchandraji’s magnum opus and an “encyclopaedia of spirituality,” the scripture illuminates the path to self-realisation. The course, designed in English, will make this timeless wisdom accessible to seekers worldwide, enabling structured study, contemplation, and spiritual practice.

A Gathering of Devotion and Reflection

The Paryushan celebrations in Mumbai are offering seekers an opportunity to experience guidance, devotion, and inner transformation in the uplifting presence of Gurudevshri. The event underscores the enduring relevance of Jain philosophy in a modern world, inspiring spiritual introspection and collective harmony.