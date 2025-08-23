14-Year-Old Sanvi Shinde Becomes Indian Acrobatic Gymnastics’ New 'Golden Girl' |

From climbing cupboards as a playful preschooler to winning medals on the national stage, 14-year-old Sanvi Vivek Shinde has emerged as the shining face of Indian acrobatic gymnastics.

At the National Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship held at Maharana Pratap Stadium, Uttarakhand, Sanvi bagged three gold medals in Balance, Dynamic, and Combination categories along with a silver medal in the Team Championship, earning her the title of the tournament’s “Golden Girl.” The event was held between August 7 and 10.

Roots in Satara, Dreams in Nerul

Born in a modest middle-class family in Phaltan, Satara, Sanvi is now a resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Her father, Vivek Shinde, a national medalist in artistic gymnastics, recalls how Sanvi, even at the age of three, could balance atop cupboards astonishing her teachers and peers alike.

Recognising her natural agility, her father began training her at home before enrolling her in Nerul Gymkhana with GymEnjoy at the age of nine.

Training, Discipline, and Hard Work

Sanvi later honed her skills under international-level coaches at Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan, Chembur. Her father shared: “On weekdays she trains for four hours a day, and up to six hours on weekends. Her progress is the result of immense discipline and dedication.”

Despite setbacks, including missing national selection twice, Sanvi’s persistence paid off. She was selected among the 22 gymnasts for the championship, of which 17, including her, qualified for the upcoming Asian event.

A True All-Rounder

Currently a Class IX student, Sanvi has proven her excellence beyond gymnastics. She secured an ‘A’ grade in state Drawing elementary exams and is also a trained drummer, making her a versatile achiever.

Mentors and Support System

Sanvi credits her journey to the guidance of her mentors Mandar Mhatre and coaches Yogesh Pawar, Rahul Sasane, and Sunil Ranpise. Her father proudly calls her story “an inspiring example of what focus, preparation, and passion can achieve.”

On the Road to Asian Championships

Sanvi will now represent India at the Asian Championship in Goa this October, competing in the Junior Group Mixed Pair category alongside teammate Aditya Dighe.