Mumbai News: BMC Cleans Up Old Secretariat Annex After FPJ Report; Blames PWD For Neglect

BMC staff clean the Old Secretariat Annex after FPJ report amid BMC-PWD blame game | File Photo

Mumbai: Following a report by FPJ, Mumbai’s Old Secretariat Annex building was finally cleaned. Despite a clarification from the BMC shifting responsibility to the PWD, the civic body deployed staff and machinery to clean the long-neglected premises. Officials from A Ward supervised the operation and confirmed that the entire premises had been cleaned.

Advocate’s Complaint Triggers Action

Main complainant advocate Pradeep Patole said, “I have personally been writing letters to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, requesting that personnel be deployed to help us work in a clean and healthy environment. In fact, the email I sent to the BMC chief on June 12 was forwarded to Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi, who, on June 13, further sent the complaint to the Chief Engineer, Solid Waste Management (SWM), asking him to take the necessary action.”

BMC staff clean the Old Secretariat Annex after FPJ report amid BMC-PWD blame game | File Photo

BMC Issues Clarification on Responsibility

However, the BMC issued a clarification regarding the incident. A statement from the BMC’s Public Relations Officer, Tanaji Kamble, reads: “As informed by the A Ward office, I would like to clarify that the vicinity around the Old Secretariat Annex is under the purview of the State PWD, and cleanliness/maintenance activities are carried out by PWD contractors. In this regard, the BMC has informed the PWD through a letter. However, BMC’s A Ward office took prompt cognizance of the matter and deployed BMC laborers along with supervisory staff to clean the surroundings of the Old Secretariat Annex. Photos of the cleaning activities are enclosed herewith.”

Also Watch:

Blame Game Leaves Advocates Frustrated

The clarification indicates an ongoing blame game between civic authorities and the PWD, leaving advocates frustrated over who is ultimately responsible for maintaining the building in hygienic condition.