Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored

Advocates allege unhygienic working conditions at Mumbai’s Old Secretariat Annex building | File Photo

Mumbai: Several offices and tribunals situated in the Old Secretariat Annex building in Mumbai have been facing the problem of unhygienic conditions and are forced to work in an unclean environment for the past year.

Advocates, who are at the receiving end, are the main sufferers of these unsanitized working conditions. Practicing advocates claim that they have made several complaints to the BMC as well as the PWD, but all their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Senior Advocate Highlights Decades-Long Neglect

Advocate Dwarkanath Radhakrishna Banavalikar (75), one of the most senior advocates practicing before the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal for the last 48 years, told FPJ that the situation in which they work before the tribunal is horrible.

“A few years back, we had filed a writ before the Bombay High Court over the poor infrastructure of the building, specifically the elevator, which was not functional for several years. Following the HC’s orders, we were granted the facility. However, now the condition in which we work is pathetic. There is garbage that remains uncleared for weeks,” he said.

Advocates Forced To Pay For Cleanliness

Advocate Sudhir Prabhu (57) said that the lack of hygiene is not just in the premises but also inside the courtroom. “The advocates have to hire local boys to ensure that our sitting areas are clean. We pay their monthly salary. However, it is strange that the government has failed to fill the vacancies of Class IV employees, which would help keep the office clean,” he stated.

Building Maintained Only During Minister’s Visit

Advocate Pradeep Patole (37) told FPJ that the conditions are so bad that once a week, when the Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule visits the premises for his work, the building is well maintained.

“But on other days, we advocates are forced to coordinate with the BMC and PWD to remove the garbage, but no one responds. There have been instances where we have written to the BMC chief, Bhushan Gagrani, about the issue, but still, the problem has not been addressed,” he added.