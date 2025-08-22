Palghar: 19-Year-Old Woman Files Rape Complaint Against Fisherman Over False Promise Of Marriage | Representational Image

Palghar,Maharashtra: A 19-year-old woman from Arnala has lodged a rape complaint at Arnala Sagari Police Station against a local youth, alleging that he lured her into a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage.



According to police, the survivor, who works in Jogeshwari, stated in her complaint that between February and July 2025 (exact date not recalled), she was taken to a room near Kalamb Beach by the accused, a 19-year-old fisherman residing in Vasai.

The FIR states that the accused entered into a physical relationship with the woman on the assurance of marriage. However, when the victim later sought clarity on the marriage, he allegedly avoided her questions and ultimately threatened her, saying he would not marry her and that she could “do whatever she wished.”

Based on her complaint, Arnala Sagari Police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was taken into custody on August 21, 2025, at 5:33 p.m., shortly after the complaint was filed.