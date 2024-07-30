 Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Following the murder of Waghmare the spa community has heaved a sigh of relief.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Was 'Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket? |

The brutal murder of Gurusiddhapa Waghmare (50) aka Chulbul Pande has raised questions about the alleged huge spa sex racket’s network across the state.

 Waghmare (50) belonged to a scheduled caste family of  Ambedkar Nagar in  Vile Parle. His father belonged to Solapur from where he migrated to Mumbai several years ago in search of employment. Finally he opened a shoe shop in Vile Parle. However, his son was ambitious and enamoured of high society lifestyle. 

 He studied a Marathi medium school on  Dixit Road but dropped out after the fifth standard. He joined his father's shoe business. ``He had a knack of making friends and was good at networking," one his friends told the FPJ on Monday on condition of anonymity. 

He further explained how Waghmare developed a daily habit of diary  writing.  “He got his first job as driver in 1995 with one Dr. Patankar, who used to maintain a diary regularly. Waghmare was highly impressed with this activity of the doctor and started maintaining a diary himself.  That is how the Worli police found several diaries when they raided his apartment," a source added. 

After working for around two years with Dr Patankar,  joined  the Shakti Ford showroom which shut in 2002.  He then worked  as a driver in reputed hotels like Taj, Orchid etc. He then stopped working as a driver as he found a new vocation as  a police informer.

According to a source it was Santosh Sheregar, owner of Soft Touch Space where the murder took place recently who,  in 2010,  trained Waghmare  to be a police informer and extort money by disguising himself as a police officer. Waghmare became well acquainted with the world of spas which doubled up as brothels and he alleged started extorting money from the spa owners. Money attracted him and Waghmare decided to over power Sheregar. Early, this year they parted ways. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Court Sends 2 Accused To Police Custody In Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul Pandey'...
article-image

Sheregar and his friend  Dhanraj then opened a string of spas across Maharashtra and  minted money. However, soon they started having differences and Sheregar allegedly used  Waghmare to tip-off the police about the spas which Dharanj opened without his knowledge. 

 Waghmare got the police to  shut down the spas owned by Dhanraj. Furious Dhanraj then gave an allegedly fake complaint to the police against Waghmare and he went behind bars for over two months. After that the relations between  Sheregar and Waghmare turned sour.  

From 2010 till December 2023 Sherekar and Waghmare were working and earning a good amount of money. From January 2024 both became rivals of each other. Waghmare informed the police about the ten spas being run by Sheregar in the island city. The police shut down four of them. Waghmare also passed on information about other spas to the police. 

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Slain 'Chulbul Pandey' Had 22 Tattoos Of Enemies On Body; Spa Owner Among 5 Arrested
article-image

Sheregar and other spa owners were upset that Waghmare's activities were impacting their business. It was then that Sheregar allegedly introduced Mary Joseph, one of his spa employee, to  Waghmare. It was apparently a honey trap. Waghmare fell in love head over heels with Mary, who gave him a facelift by getting him to wear good clothes. Mary became so close to Waghmare that she even visited his home and made friends with his wife. All the while, she was reportedly squealing on Waghmare to Sheregar who generously rewarded her for her services. 

Following the murder of Waghmare the spa community has heaved a sigh of relief. But the murder has placed pressure on the police to shut down on spas doubling up as brothels in MUmbai and other places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray Demands Accountability In ₹6,000 Crore BMC Road...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray Demands Accountability In ₹6,000 Crore BMC Road...

Mumbai: BMC Increases Displacement Allowance For Sweepers To ₹20,000 Per Month, Effective July...

Mumbai: BMC Increases Displacement Allowance For Sweepers To ₹20,000 Per Month, Effective July...

Maharashtra: Govt Grants ₹3 Crore To 1,500 Dindis For Ashadhi Ekadashi; CM Eknath Shinde Praised...

Maharashtra: Govt Grants ₹3 Crore To 1,500 Dindis For Ashadhi Ekadashi; CM Eknath Shinde Praised...

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bombay HC Extends Interim Stay On Indrani Mukherjea’s Foreign Travel; CBI...

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bombay HC Extends Interim Stay On Indrani Mukherjea’s Foreign Travel; CBI...