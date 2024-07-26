Mumbai: Police Arrest 5 In Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul Pandey' At Worli Spa |

Mumbai: Gurusiddhappa Waghmare (50), an alleged criminal who was brutally murdered on Wednesday at the Soft Touch Spa in Worli had more than 22 tattoos with names and phone numbers of his enemies in Marathi, similar to how it was in the movie "Ghajini".

According to sources, whenever Waghmare aka Chulbul Pande got into a fight, he got the person's name and mobile number tatooed on his body, along with a note saying they would be responsible if anything happened to him. Waghmare wrote a diary every day, noting everything he did, number of pegs of alcohol he had that day, who he met, talked to, and even the money he lent. He kept these diaries and documents in a cupboard at his home in Ambedkar Nagar, Vile Parle (E). These diaries also contained the names of people who were planning to eliminate him.

In a joint operation conducted by the Mumbai police and crime branch on Thursday morning, a total of five accused were apprehended. These include Soft Touch spa owner Santosh Sheregar (50) from Worli, Mohammad Firoz Ansari (26) from Nalasopara, Sakib Ansari (28) from Kota in Rajasthan, and two others. The search is on for other suspects.

According to police sources, Waghmare used to target spa owners by filing Right To Information(RTI) applications against them and then extort money from them. In the past he specifically targeted Sheregar and Ansari, who owned a spa in Virar. As a result of his actions, their spa business was shut down, leading them to allegedly plan his murder.

Three months before Shergar and Ansari decided to extract revenge, they contacted Sakib, one of the accused, and paid him six lakh rupees to kill Waghmare. Over the past three months, Ansari and other members of his gang conducted reconnaissance and closely monitored Waghmare's every move.

On the night before the Incident, Waghmare had gone to Aparna Bar & Restaurant near Sion railway station with three male friends and Mary to celebrate his birthday which was a few days earlier. Later, Waghmare and Mary went to Soft Touch Spa in Manjrekar building, L.R. Papan Marg, Worli Naka.

Around 2.30 a.m. Mohommad Ansari and Sakib Ansari entered the spa, cut his neck and fingers and stabbed him all over the body and fled. The Sewri court has granted police custody of Santosh Sheregar till July 30 . The remaining accused will be produced on Friday.