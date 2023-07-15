 Mumbai Crime: Two Held For Posing As Doctors, Running Fake Clinic In Govandi
The raid was planned along with the BMC’s health department (M-East ward) after the police received a tip-off.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly posing as doctors and running a clinic in Govandi without any registration or medical license. The raid was planned along with the BMC’s health department (M-East ward) after the police received a tip-off.
On Friday, a police officer went to the clinic in plainclothes and found one Mohammad Afzal Shaikh, 24, treating the patients even as the name plate read Dr Mohammad Sajjad Shaikh. Afzal Shaikh checked the police officer posing as a patient and even prescribed medicines from his stash.

One of the fake doctor is a class 12 graduate

The officer and medical officer Dr Madhukar Patange then introduced themselves and gave the actual reason for the visit. Afzal Shaikh admitted to be a class 12 graduate engaged in fake medical practice for three years. He said he worked as a compounder with doctors and was then hired by Sajjad Shaikh, who was later arrested from his residence. The latter is only a BAMS (ayurvedic) doctor but posed as an MBBS doctor, prescribing allopathic medicines to patients.

Police sources revealed that Sajjad Shaikh had rented several spaces for clinics. He paid Afzal Shaikh 60% of income generated from the Shivaji Nagar clinic. 

A case has been registered against them for cheating, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. Both were presented in court on Saturday afternoon where they were remanded to police custody for two days.

