Mumbai Police nab three fake doctors operating 'medical clinic' in Ghatkopar

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested three fake doctors from Ghatkopar area for running a medical clinic without any valid degree, news agency ANI reported.

The accused were nabbed after the police conducted several raids in the area, yesterday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier last month, the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) busted five allegedly bogus 'senior' doctors operating in the sprawling slums of Govandi-Shivajinagar areas of north-east Mumbai.

A joint team of the BMC and police raided the premises of the five doctors who had been flourishing for long in the slums, charging exorbitantly for various kinds of treatment from the patients.

An official said that the doctors had no medical degrees or certificates or registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council or any other authority and were found to be impersonators.

However, they were blatantly 'treating' patients of all kinds of diseases, injuries or wounds, administering injections, giving or prescribing medicines, advising surgeries, etc.

The police also recovered large quantities of medical stuff including stethoscopes, injections, bottles of drips and injections, surgical trays, all types of oral drugs and syrups, antibiotics, and even certain sensitive or restricted use drugs, medical literature, etc. from the premises that were searched.

The teams raided the locations separately and nabbed the five 'senior' doctors -- all males, aged between 43 and 53.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kerala police nabs teacher in Mumbai for abetting minor girl student's suicide

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:16 PM IST