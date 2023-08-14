Mumbai Crime: Fake Call Centre Used Over 400 Bank Accounts To Scam 4 To 5 People Daily | representational pic

Mumbai: After a fake call centre was busted in a raid in the Marol area of Andheri on Friday, it has since been revealed that the fraudsters utilised over 400 bank accounts to illicitly receive funds. The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit number eight conducted a raid on Friday, apprehending 12 individuals out of the 13 suspects registered in the First Information Report (FIR).

During the court proceedings, investigating officer Laxmikant Salunkhe revealed that the accused were engaged in deceiving victims by promising discounted airfare from Canada to India. The funds obtained from victims were predominantly transferred online, with the culprits frequently utilising different bank accounts for each transaction, ensuring their illicit activities remained discreet. These fake call centres targeted an average of four to five victims daily, accumulating a staggering daily income of around Rs4 to 5 lakh.

The mastermind behind the operation, Mridul Joshi, along with the remaining 11 suspects, were presented before the Esplanade Court on Monday and have been granted police custody until August 18. All detained individuals are residents of Delhi, and for the past six months, they resided in hotels while operating both in Delhi and Mumbai.

Following the exposure of this fake call centre, international victims have contacted the Mumbai Police via email, sharing their experiences and reporting fraudulent activities. Notably, a Canadian citizen fell victim to this scam and subsequently filed a complaint with the local police in Canada. Furthermore, a Hyderabad resident has also reported being swindled by the same group. The perpetrators utilised various social media platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram to propagate their fraudulent scheme, investing substantial sums of money solely on advertising campaigns.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)