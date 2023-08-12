FPJ Cyber Secure: 12 Arrested In Fake Call Center Bust For Scam Selling Cheap Flight Tickets To Canada

Crime Branch showing mobile phones and items seized from fake call center | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch has busted a fake call center by raiding in Andheri area. Cheating was being done by luring to book tickets to Canada at cheap rates through the call center. Most of the people who were cheated are residents of Canada.

In this case, 12 people have been arrested by registering an FIR against 13 people. There is also a woman accused in this case who has not been arrested yet.

Police received tip-off that fake call center was active in Marol

Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe, in-charge of Crime Branch Unit Eight, had received information that some people in Marol, Andheri were using Instagram, Facebook and other social media to offer flight tickets to Canada at a discount of 15 to 20 percent. These people used to take ticket money but in return they used to give fake tickets. After getting money from any customer, they used to block them.

An officer told that these people used to give offers to people through advertisements on social media, there was a link with that advertisement, on which they had to give their details. When they used to get the details, these people used to call that person and cheat by telling them the price of flight ticket to go to Canada or to come from there to India is less than that.

Crime branch's DCP Raj Tilak Roshan told that these people used to work in a systematic way, they had also hired graphics designers to make fake tickets. The arrested accused are educated and have committed cyber crimes earlier from places like Delhi, Noida.

Roshan told that by raiding the call center, about 28 laptops, 40 mobiles and two routers have been seized. These people used to earn lakhs of rupees daily by booking tickets.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan told that these people were cheating in the name of giving cheap tickets for the last six months. Used to cheat four to five people daily. The data of how many people these people cheated and how much they earned in these six months is being extracted.

Crime Branch shows seized documents | FPJ

Read Also 14 held for running fake call center in Gurugram

Crime Branch arrested 12, mastermind absconding

In this raid, crime branch arrested mastermind Mridul Ashok Joshi (34), Atiku Rehman (32), Faizan Ahmed (25), Salman Siddiqui (48), Devender Singh (25), Umer Sheikh (19), Shahbaz Sheikh (28). , Ambesh Kumar (25), Sahil Singh (19) and Santosh Kandpal (29) have been arrested. In this case, notice has been given to woman Upasana Singh (35) under CrPC Act 41A.

Mridul Joshi, the mastermind of this call center, is a resident of Delhi and has three cases registered against him, one in Mumbai's VP Road Police Station, one in Rajasthan's Alwar and one in Jaipur ED.

Mridul's brother Abhishek alias Anshuman is said to be absconding in this case. The source says that Abhishek is close to some big political leader and he has also been involved in case related to FBI, American agency.

Arrested Accused | Salman Ansari

Crime Branch Arrests 12 | FPJ

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)