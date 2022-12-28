Mumbai: Fake call center busted; 5 held

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch, Unit 11 on Monday busted a fake call centre in Goregaon East and unravelled a fraud of Rs4 crore siphoned off from 2,500 customers on the pretext of investment and trading. During the raid, five people were arrested and six laptops seized from the call centre's office located at DLH Park on S V Road, the official said.

According to the police, the suspects were allegedly operating a call centre 'One 721 Global Service Ltd' and used to contact people asking them to invest in commodity trading. They would also invite people via social networking sites by posing as experts in forex shares, currency and commodity trading. After convincing the people, they took USD 200 in the name of deposit to start trading.

The suspects had also set up a fake website www.wbandsmith.com where they would get the customers registered and call them via WiFi so that they would not be tracked. After getting the deposit amount, they told the customers that the trading will begin in the next 24-48 hours. But later they would go incommunicado.