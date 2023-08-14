Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Possession Of MD Drugs Worth ₹13 Lakh | Representataive Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 has apprehended an individual for the alleged possession of drugs, seizing mephedrone (MD) worth ₹13 lakh.

While searching for the accused charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS ) Act on August 12, the crime branch unit noticed a man displaying suspicious behaviour near Ajit Glass on Swami Vivekanand (SV) road in Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West. Inspection revealed 65 grams of MD valued at ₹13 lakh, ₹5000 cash, and two mobile phones in his possession.

Case registered under NDPS Act against the suspect

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Oshiwara police station against the accused, who was produced to court and has since been remanded to police custody until August 17. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the drugs.

The operation was led by senior police inspector Vinayak Chavan and his team, under the guidance of Assistant Police Commissioner, Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roushan.