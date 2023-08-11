Navi Mumbai News: 35-Year-Old African National Held With MD Worth ₹5.2 lakh | File

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested an African national in Kopri village in Vashi and seized 52 grams of mephedrone worth Rs. 5.20 lakh from his possession. The accused had come to sell the contraband.

The arrested accused was identified as Nezekosi Chinonso Augustine,35 and he was caught with the contraband on Wednesday afternoon.

Accused Was Held After Police Laid A Trap For His Arrest

The Anti-Narcotics Cell received information that an African national was coming to sell narcotics near Kopri village in Vashi. Accordingly, Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Police Sub-Inspector More and their team laid a trap near the rickshaw stand at Kopri village around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

When Augustine came over there at the spot around 3.30 pm he was caught by the police. When he was frisked, the narcotic substance Mephedrone weighing 52 grams was found in his possession. The anti-narcotics squad seized the said narcotics and arrested Nezekosi Augustine and registered a case under NDPS section at APMC police station.