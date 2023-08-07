 Navi Mumbai: In Two Cases, Four Held with MD Drugs From Nerul And Taloja
Navi Mumbai: In Two Cases, Four Held with MD Drugs From Nerul And Taloja

The police seized Mephedrone (MD) drug worth ₹15.2 lakhs from both cases last week.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Four held with MD drugs in two cases | Representational Image

In two different cases, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested four persons from Nerul and Taloja for allegedly possessing and trying to sell contraband. The police seized Mephedrone (MD) drug worth ₹15.2 lakhs from both cases last week.

The arrested accused were identified as Imran Gulshan Khan, 34, Afni Louise Ann Halal, Gani Abbas Shaikh,35 and Atiq Ajit Chaudhary.

In the first case, Imran Gulshan Khan, 34, Afni Louise Ann Halal, an African national were arrested with 89 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug worth ₹8.9 lakh from the Nerul area. In the second case, Gani Abbas Shaikh, 35 and Atiq Ajit Chaudhary were arrested from the Taloja area when they were trying to sell contraband.

Both traps were carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary. The police seized the contraband and cases were registered in Nerul and Taloja police stations respectively under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

article-image
Navi Mumbai: In Two Cases, Four Held with MD Drugs From Nerul And Taloja

Navi Mumbai: In Two Cases, Four Held with MD Drugs From Nerul And Taloja

