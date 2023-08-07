Navi Mumbai: AHTC Rescue 2 Minor Girls From Sex Racket, 2 held

Navi Mumbai: AHTC rescued two girls from Sex racket, 2 held | Representational Image

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested two persons—a man and a woman—for allegedly running a sex racket. While the woman was acting as a mediator, the man, a rickshaw driver, was dropping and picking up girls involved in a sex racket.

The arrested accused were identified as Kalpana Koli, a female broker and Sumit Gupta, a rickshaw driver. The police also rescued two girls while busting the sex racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the AHTC of Navi Mumbai police, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher, set a trap and arranged for a dummy customer to initiate contact with Kalpana Koli. During their interactions, Koli sent photographs of two minor girls, aged 16 to 17, to the dummy customer. After the dummy customer agreed.

Koli arranged for two girls to meet the dummy customer at a location near a hotel in the Belapur area. A team of AHTC was also waiting there, trapping the rickshaw driver Gupta, along with the two girls. Following the arrest of Gupta, the police further intensified their efforts and managed to arrest Kalpana Koli from Kukshet village.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)