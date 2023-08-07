Navi Mumbai: NIEPID Regional Centre Holds Fortnightly Cleanliness Drive & Awareness Program In Kharghar

NIEPID Regional Centre holds fortnightly cleanliness drive |

As per the directive from the Undersecretary, Government of India, the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) Regional Centre in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, conducted a successful Swachhata Pakhwada Activity from July 16.

Under the able guidance of Dr Ravi Prakash Singh (O/I NIEPID RC NM), the event witnessed active participation from staff, trainee teachers, students, and parents, aiming to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene.

Trainee teachers from the DVR batch 2022-23 and special students creatively displayed a 6-feet tall hand wash bottle made from waste materials in the reception area. This innovative installation was aimed at sensitizing the general public visiting NIEPID RC NM about the significance of proper hand hygiene.

Cleanliness Drive At Khargar Railway Station

A cleanliness and awareness drive was conducted at Kharghar Railway Station, where a group of 25 participants, including staff, trainee teachers, and special students, actively participated. The trainee teachers delivered an impactful skit for 8 minutes, spreading awareness about the importance of hand sanitization.

Their performance received commendations from Mansi Naik, Kharghar Railway Station Master (in charge), and the local public. Furthermore, NIEPID RC NM organized a creative fancy dress show involving special children, which focused on cleanliness and hand sanitization. The children's engaging portrayal of various hygiene practices effectively conveyed the message to the general public visiting the center for general services.

