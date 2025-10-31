Uttar Mumbai Gears Up For The Grand ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ Starting 2nd November

Piyush Goyal | PTI

The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’, an exciting blend of traditional and modern sports, is set to commence in Uttar Mumbai from 2 November. Union Minister and MP from Uttar Mumbai, Piyush Goyal, will inaugurate the Mahotsav at a grand opening ceremony. The Opening Day of the Krida Mahotsav will begin with 10 sports/events, including skating, chess, football, among others.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India and Khelo India initiatives, this festival aims to promote health, fitness, and social unity among citizens. The primary objective of the Mahotsav is to promote sports awareness across Uttar Mumbai and to encourage citizens of all age groups to actively participate and embrace a healthy, active lifestyle.

Uttar Mumbai Khasdar Krida Mahotsav will feature 20 plus sports/games, comprising several competitive events.

Noting the enthusiastic response to the Krida Mahotsav, Piyush Goyal invited the citizens of Uttar Mumbai—especially the youth, girls, women, and people of all age groups to make the most of this opportunity and participate in large numbers for the event. Goyal also added that the Mahotsav will serve as a confluence of modern international sports and Maharashtra’s traditional games, celebrating India’s rich and diverse sporting culture.

The traditional sports segment is also attracting tremendous attention and enthusiasm, featuring events such as wrestling, mallakhamb, kabaddi, kho-kho, and bodybuilding, among others. The modern sports category includes popular sports like cricket, boxing, hockey, volleyball, badminton, and several more.

Interested participants can register online by scanning the official QR code or visiting the website at www.khasdarkridamahotsav.com/. Registrations opened on 10th October and will remain open throughout the duration of the Mahotsav.

How to Register

1. Scan the official QR code to open the registration portal.

2. Select your preferred sport and category.

3. Check details about the event level, venue, and coordinator.

4. Fill in your information and submit the form.