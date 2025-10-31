 Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi, Marks World Stroke Day With Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Session hosted for senior citizens on World Stroke Day 2025 by Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi |

With India recording an alarming 1.5 to 1.8 million stroke cases annually that’s one stroke every 40 seconds and one stroke-related death every four minutes Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, organized a special awareness event on World Stroke Day to educate senior citizens about stroke prevention and timely intervention.

Nursing Team’s Skit Highlights Early Warning Signs

The event began with an engaging 15-minute skit performed by the hospital’s nursing team, demonstrating early stroke symptoms such as facial drooping, blurred vision, and loss of balance signs that are often overlooked in everyday life.

The performance also emphasised healthy lifestyle habits, including regular use of prescribed anti-hypertensive medication, and avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. It further underscored the importance of quick emergency response using the ‘Be Fast’ protocol Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and Time.

Expert Session on Stroke Management and Timely Treatment

Following the skit, neurologists Dr. Reshik Kanan and Dr. Jayendra Yadav, along with neurosurgeon Dr. Samir Kale, led an informative health session focusing on the recognition of stroke symptoms, selecting a stroke-ready hospital, and understanding the critical 4.5-hour window for IV thrombolysis.

The doctors also discussed preventive measures, surgical options, and neurosurgical interventions essential in post-stroke care.

Interactive Activities Promote Brain Health

To further engage participants, Dr. Reshik Kanan conducted interactive brain health activities designed to improve reflexes and coordination. These exercises helped senior citizens evaluate their cognitive abilities and reinforced the importance of maintaining mental agility to prevent neurodegenerative conditions.

Hospital Plans Wider Community Outreach

“Today’s event was an important initiative to educate our senior citizens about recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate medical care,” said Mr. Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.
He added that similar awareness sessions will soon be held at corporate offices in Airoli and residential colonies across Nerul, aiming to reach over 4,000 people in the coming months.

