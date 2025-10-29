Mumbai Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers As PM Modi To Visit City Today | Know Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending and addressing the India Maritime Week 2025 today |

The Mumbai Airport on October 29 issued an advisory due to VVIP movement in the city today. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending and addressing the India Maritime Week 2025 At NESCO Grounds in Goregoan. In the advisory, the authorities at the Mumbai Airport advised passengers to factor in additional travel time while commuting to and fro.

Taking to social media platform X (formely Twitter), Mumbai Airport wrote, "Due to VVIP movement in the city on October 29, passengers are advised to factor in additional travel time while commuting to and from Mumbai Airport. At CSMIA, we remain committed to ensuring a safe, efficient, and seamless journey for all passengers."