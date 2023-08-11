Mumbai: NCB Seizes Drugs Worth ₹3 Crore In Multiple Operations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has busted an international drug syndicate and has seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore in multiple operations, agency officials said on Friday. The NCB has seized a total of 1.403 kgs MDMA (2917 tablets), 0.26 gms LSD (24 blots) & 1.840 kgs finely curated Hydroponic Weed and two receivers have been arrested till date.

International syndicate planning to traffick drugs from Europe & USA busted

"Initial information was gathered about an international syndicate which was actively sketching plans to traffick multiple exotic drugs from Europe & USA. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were alerted with special emphasis on technical surveillance. Soon, on 23/05/2023, a suspected parcel sourced from UK to Pune was tracked and intercepted at FPO, Mumbai. When the parcel was opened 100 blue coloured MDMA tablets and 24 LSD blot papers were recovered which were carefully concealed inside black coloured portable audio system. After prolong extensive investigation and analysis, one person S.Kashyap was identified. During reconnaissance it was informed that the person was also involved in illegal business in shady areas with personal gang members. Accordingly, on ground assistance from the ATS-Maharashtra was sought following which S.Kashyap was intercepted from Pune on Thursday. During preliminary interrogation, incriminating evidence with corroborative data was gathered. He was procuring the drugs from his foreign based handler in lieu of commission and was also involved in further sale in Pune area. Various information pertaining to the syndicate is being questioned which indicated the presence of larger network," said an NCB official.

Syndicate organising high society drug-parties in Pune & MMR busted

In another operation, proactive approach during various parcel based seizure cases led to development on an information wherein a Pune based syndicate was procuring high value party drugs from far off countries. To this effect, accurate and timely analysis led to interception of a suspected parcel at FPO, Mumbai on 04/07/2023 which was sourced from USA. When the carton was opened, four tin cans were found. When one of the can was opened, greenish fibrous lumpy plant product was found which when tested, indicated to be Hydroponic Weed. Similar products were recovered from other three cans also which collectively weighed a total of 1.840 kgs finely curated Hydroponic Weed. Preliminary investigation led to identification of a Pune based receiver Adnan F. Immediate follow up action by NCB-Mumbai team led to apprehension of Adnan F on 25.07.2023 who was called up for further questioning. During investigation, it was noticed that the syndicate was involved in organising high society parties in Pune & MMR in which the illicit drugs were being supplied for consumption. Soon, another Pune based person was identified who was close associate of Adnan F. During investigation, the person was revealed to be involved in multiple crimes with ongoing NDPS Case also registered against him in Mumbai.

"Owing to the heightened screening of inbound parcels with suspected traces, on dated 21/07/2023, a parcel sourced from Netherlands to Mumbai was intercepted at FPO, Mumbai. Upon checking the carton contents, numerous household and cloth items were found. Upon careful scrutiny of each item, a battery operated neck massager and two tin metal food cans were noticed to abnormal. Thereafter after closer inspection, when the battery operated neck massager was de-assembled, one packet containing pink coloured floral shaped tablets were recovered. Accordingly, when the tin cans were opened, one can was containing packet of similar pink coloured tablets and other can had mix of pink & green coloured tablets of similar floral shape. When the tablets were checked, it were found to be MDMA tablets. When counted, total of 2817 nos. of MDMA tablets (1.363 kgs) were recovered. Preliminary investigation led to identification of a Nallasopara based receiver Arjun G. During further analysis, it was revealed that Arjun G was already placed under arrest by another agency in another NDPS matter few days ago. Follow up investigation led to information gathering that the person had already procured few more parcels before being arrested. Credible evidences were gathered which convincingly indicate that the seized drug was finally destined for Arjun G which was seized by NCB-Mumbai, the official said.

He added, "During investigation of all the cases, particular patterns of parcel movement which were finally destined to Pune were noticed. It would be pertinent to mention that the assistance from the Customs Mumbai department to sort out the suspected parcels were noteworthy who were made aware about the new modus and trends of concealment recently in a special drive. Further indepth investigation pertaining to usage of darkweb and cryptocurrency is being investigated to to trace out remaining associates and other assets evolved from drug money is being done."