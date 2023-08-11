Mumbai News: 6 Apprehended In Drug Deal Bust, Over ₹40.80L Worth MD Seized

Drugs | Representative pic/ Pixabay

The Anti Narcotics Cell, Worli unit has apprehended six individuals for their alleged involvement in a Mephedrone (MD) distribution network, seizing 204 gms MD worth ₹40,80,000 and ₹15,500 cash from the accused.

The anti narcotics cell police noticed three individuals displaying suspicious behaviour on Kurla Street in Masjid Bunder East, prompting an inspection that led to the discovery of 93 gms of MD in their possession. Subsequent investigation revealed that the three accused were engaged in regular MD transactions.

Police operation in Mazgaon

Three more people were found to be involved in the drug deal and were soon arrested during a police operation in Jinabai Rathor Marg in Mazgaon, that led to the seizure of 111 gms MD and ₹15,500 cash.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 8 (k) (possess, sell drugs), 22 (b) (possess commercial quantity drugs), 22 (k) and 29(abets) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Anti Narcotics Cell is continuing its investigation to determine the source of the drugs provided to the accused.