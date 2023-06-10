 NCB-Mumbai Busts Inter-State Drug Trafficking Syndicate, Seizes 20 kgs Of Mephedrone
NCB-Mumbai Busts Inter-State Drug Trafficking Syndicate, Seizes 20 kgs Of Mephedrone

Based on initial information and active intelligence, the NCB-Mumbai uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate operating from Dongri, Mumbai. The syndicate was engaged in the large-scale distribution of Mephedrone in various parts of the MMR region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) |

In a significant operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai has dealt a severe blow to an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate operating out of Dongri, Mumbai. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of key members, including a female kingpin, and the seizure of 20 kgs of Mephedrone. The authorities also recovered a substantial amount of cash and gold ornaments that were believed to be proceeds from drug-related activities.

Syndicate Uncovered in Dongri

Based on initial information and active intelligence, the NCB-Mumbai uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate operating from Dongri, Mumbai. The syndicate was engaged in the large-scale distribution of Mephedrone in various parts of the MMR region. Surveillance and intelligence operations led to the identification of N. Khan as a key person associated with the syndicate. Earlier, information was obtained regarding a significant Mephedrone deal, including the finalization of financial transactions.

Operation and Arrests

On June 9, reliable information was received indicating that N. Khan possessed a considerable quantity of Mephedrone at his residence in Dongri. The NCB-Mumbai swiftly set up a discreet operation around his location. A Ali, an associate of N Khan, was intercepted, and 3 kgs of Mephedrone were recovered from him. Subsequently, a search of N Khan's premises led to the discovery of another 2 kgs of the illicit substance. During questioning, N Khan revealed the involvement of AF Shaikh, a Dongri-based supplier, in the drug trafficking operation.

Arrest of the Supplier and Seizure of Drugs

Based on the gathered intelligence, another NCB-Mumbai team proceeded to the location of AF Shaikh. A thorough search of her residence led to the seizure of a significant quantity of 15 kgs of Mephedrone, cleverly concealed on the premises. Further searches yielded a substantial amount of cash totaling Rs. 1,10,24,000/- and gold ornaments weighing 186.6 gms. During questioning, AF Shaikh admitted that the seized assets were derived from the proceeds of drug-related activities. Additional incriminating documents were also seized during the operation.

Investigation and Unveiling of a Sophisticated Network

Interrogation of the three accused revealed their involvement in the illicit drug trafficking business for the past 7-10 years. AF Shaikh, the supplier, had an extensive network across multiple cities and had even set up a company to conceal drug trafficking and financial transactions worth crores. Some members of the syndicate had previously faced charges under the NDPS Act, 1985. The NCB is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to uncover the remaining associates and trace other assets linked to drug proceeds.

article-image

