NCB Busts Nationwide Darknet Drug Network, Seizes Largest LSD Haul in Two Decades

In a significant operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered a nationwide drug trafficking network operating on the darknet. The agency seized 15,000 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), a powerful synthetic hallucinogenic drug, marking the largest seizure by the NCB in a single operation over the past two decades. As a result, six individuals were apprehended in connection with this case.

According to NCB Deputy Director General (DG) Gyaneshwar Singh, the commercial quantity of LSD seized was 0.1 gram. The confiscated drug consignment was found to be two-and-a-half times larger than the commercial quantity.

"We have arrested six people in two cases and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug, which is 2.5 thousand more than the commercial quantity. The commercial quantity of this drug is 0.1 gram. It's a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. It's the biggest seizure in the last two decades," Singh told media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the NCB official, the drug network spanned multiple countries, including Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States, as well as various Indian states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

"We seized 2.5 kg of marijuana, Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts," he said.

"The drug used to be imported to India from Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States. The drug trafficking network was active on the darknet and payment was done through cryptocurrency," he added.

#WATCH | Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of NCB gives details about the darknet-based drug cartel busted by NCB, calling it the biggest-ever drug seizure made by the anti-drugs agency. https://t.co/hiX08VFoCA pic.twitter.com/MMmRud7Rba — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

He expressed that LSD, being odorless and tasteless, poses challenges in detection and can be easily transported using books. The official expressed concern over the increasing popularity of this drug among youngsters in the country.