Karnataka: JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case; VIDEO

JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case | Twitter | ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLA and former minister HD Revanna has been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Saturday. HD Revanna has been detained in connection with a kidnapping case registered against him. The case was filed against him at KR Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

HD Revanna was arrested after a local court rejected his request for interim protection from arrest in the kidnapping case. As per reports, he has been taken to the SIT office for questioning after being arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's residence in Karnataka.

The Special Investigation Team issued a lookout notice against HD Revanna today and also his son Prajwal Revanna, who is the candidate of NDA from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. His obscene videos started making rounds on social media in Hassan after which Prajwal left the country on April 27.

About The Case

There are reports that the case has been filed after a man leveled allegations of kidnapping his mother against the leader and his close aide Satish. The SIT is also probing the allegations of rape against HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna, after thousands of obscene videos of the leader's son went viral on social media. The man alleged that the woman had been working at the house of Revanna for the past 40 years.

Kidnapping Allegations

The woman is also a complainant in the sexual assault case against Prajwal Revanna and was going to speak to SIT about the case. Her son alleged that the woman was kidnapped by Satish and was brought home and was again taken by the goons of HD Revanna on Monday (April 29).