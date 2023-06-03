 Thane: NCB arrests woman involved in inter-state drug racket
Thane: NCB arrests woman involved in inter-state drug racket

Thane: NCB arrests woman involved in inter-state drug racket

She was operating multiple drug supply syndicates in Mumbai as well as the Thane region, according to the NCB.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Thane: The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a 47-year-old woman, who was wanted in a drugs seizure case registered in March and alleged to be a part of an inter-state drug smuggling racket, on Friday in Mumbra with 130 gm of banned drug mephedrone. The woman, SB Ansari, a prime suspect in multiple drug cases, was apprehended following several months of surveillance, informed the NCB.

Wanted in several drug cases

Ansari was wanted in a case pertaining to 1.17kg of charas which was seized in March along with huge amounts of cash and gold, the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit said and added that her name has also cropped up last month during the arrest of two drug traffickers, with a seizure of 20.5kg of ganja.

“She was part of an inter-state drug smuggling racket and a prime suspect in multiple cases. She was the supply point for different peddler syndicates and was established in the drug business for about 10 years. Her arrest has effectively ruptured the illicit drug supply circuit into the state,” said NCB official.

Ansari ran a drug smuggling syndicate

According to the agency, Ansari was operating multiple drug supply syndicates in Mumbai as well as the Thane region. “Ansari runs a well-structured syndicate which basically supplies a variety of drugs to different peddler groups. She started off as a petty peddler, but later became a full time distributor of illicit drugs in the region,” added the NCB official.

