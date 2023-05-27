 Mumbai Crime: Drugs worth ₹22 lakh seized; Nigerian held
The raiding party spotted Irobor moving suspiciously and inquired about the contents in his bag.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Worli police have arrested a Nigerian for allegedly peddling drugs worth Rs22 lakh. The accused was identified as Jackson Irobor, 40. Acting on a tip-off, cops raided the area near Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim West, on May 26. The raiding party spotted Irobor moving suspiciously and inquired about the contents in his bag. Finally, he confessed that he was carrying 110 gm of methenamine.

