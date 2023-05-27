Mumbai News: 14 illegal structures on railway land demolished in Trombay & Mahul

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Central Railway (CR) on May 26 demolished 14 unauthorised structures in the Trombay and Mahul areas. The razed structures included eight shops, three steel containers and three makeshift huts.

The drive was conducted by Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the city police under the supervision of the CR divisional engineer.

Cleared land to be used for railway-related projects

CR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said that encroachments on railway land won’t be tolerated, as they not only hamper the functioning of the railways but also pose potential hazard to the public. He said that the cleared land will be available for railway-related projects, besides providing a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of the train operations.