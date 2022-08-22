Borivali bldg crash: BMC to demolish remaining buildings today

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

The remaining two dilapidated buildings in Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society (Borivali West) were not demolished by Monday evening. So, the BMC will now raze the buildings and the expenses will be added to the assessment cost of those buildings, said a civic official.

The 'A Wing' – a 44-year-old dilapidated building in the society – came crashing down on Friday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident since the three families residing in the dangerous building had vacated it just two hours before the incident. The other three wings with 30 families residing in them were vacated immediately after the crash.

The 'B1' wing was demolished by the civic team on Saturday after the local resident complained of vibrations. Since the civic authorities had approached the High Court in this matter, a 48-hour-deadline was given to the society to demolish their buildings.

“Members of the remaining two dilapidated buildings informed us on Monday morning that they will appoint a contractor and demolish their building on their own. But no action was taken by the office bearers of the building. We will now demolish the two buildings on Tuesday morning,” said assistant municipal commissioner (R central ward) Nivrutti Gondhali. No members of the society were available for comment.