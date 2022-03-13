Mumbai: Over 100 held in big action against drugs smugglers

In a major crackdown against drugs trade, the Mumbai police and the Anti-Narcotic Cell have jointly seized contraband worth several crore rupees and booked 97 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in February month.

They also arrested 116 people who were allegedly involved in the smuggling and selling of narcotics like marijuana, hashish, mephedrone, heroin and cocaine.

According to the Mumbai police, 604 grams cocaine worth Rs 1.71 crore, 3.9 grams hashish worth Rs 1.15 crore and 177 kg marijuana worth Rs 38.

58 lakh were seized in February. Also, 15 gram heroin worth Rs 1.80 lakh, 865 grams mephedrone and 20 kg of other narcotic substance worth Rs 45.72 lakh were impounded, too.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:25 AM IST