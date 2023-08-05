 Mumbai Crime: Absconding Rape Accused Arrested From Uttarakhand In POCSO Case
The accused was attempting to escape to Nepal but was arrested in a village from Uttarakhand.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Absconding Rape Accused Arrested From Uttarakhand In POCSO Case | Picture for representation

Mumbai: The Crime Branch (zone 9) has apprehended an accused from Uttarakhand who was allegedly involved in the rape case of a 17-year-old girl in Juhu. The accused was attempting to escape to Nepal but was arrested in a village from Uttarakhand.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 30. The accused forcibly established physical relations with a minor girl. After committing the heinous act, he fled to evade arrest. However, in this sensitive matter, police have promptly launched an investigation.

Rape accused attempted to flee to Nepal

At the initial stages, they only possessed basic information about the accused. Employing both traditional investigative methods and technology, the police conducted searches in Mumbai, Thane, Delhi and Uttarakhand. While the accused attempted to escape to Nepal, he was nabbed at a village in Uttarakhand.

FIR registered

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC Act and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment upon a child) of POSCO (protection of children from sexual offences act) Act.

The investigation was carried out by Police Inspector Daya Nayak and his team under the guidance of Raj Tilak Roshan, Deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

