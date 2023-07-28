Mumbai News: Dead Man Booked Under POCSO For Raping Minor

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual (27) who died two months ago for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Goregaon. The case was lodged at Vanrai police station two days ago.

According to the police, the case was registered Under section 376 (2) N (commits rape repeatedly in the same woman) of the IPC Act as well as 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (sexual assault) of the POSCO Act.

Victim's father feels helpless

The victim's father said, "My daughter is only 16 years old and studying in 10th class. She missed her periods for four months. My wife noticed this, so we took her to the hospital, and the doctor found out she is seven months pregnant. The culprit deceived my daughter, he was from our area, and a few months back, he was killed by someone. I am feeling helpless. what can I do now ?"

Girl's family informed the police

The family of the victim girl informed the police about the incident, and the victim girl told the police the name of the accused. The accused had raped the victim girl on multiple occasions at differentplaces last year. The girl said in her statement that the accused threatened her and she was scared to tell anyone about the ordeal.

The accused was known to be a gangster and had a history of molesting women in his locality all the time.

Sources said that he was killed in May over a similar case.