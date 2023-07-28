 Mumbai News: Absconding POCSO Accused Held From Bihar
Mumbai: The DN Nagar police have arrested an absconding man accused of child sexual abuse. On the run since 2017, Amit Kumar Gupta was nabbed from Gaya in Bihar. In 2014, he was charged for sexual harassment under the Indian Penal Code and assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police had attempted his arrest in 2021-22 as well but he hid in the Naxalite-affected area. The police were finally successful on July 20 and assistant police inspector Anjali  Wani was felicitated for the arrest.

article-image
