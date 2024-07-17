 Mumbai: Cricketer KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Purchases Apartment At Bandra For ₹20 Crore
In H1 2024, premium projects accounted for approximately 12% of new launches, while luxury projects accounted for around 6%.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Instagram

Bandra for Rs 20 Crore. The apartment, having a carpet area of 3,350 sq ft was registered on July 15, 2024 and comes with four parking spaces.

According to the documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the couple paid stamp duty of Rs 1.20 Crore for the property that they purchased from Sandhu Builders.

The number of residential units launched in the first half of 2024 reached a record high of 159,455, according to JLL. This translates to approximately 55% of the total units launched throughout the entire year of 2023. The supply of new residential projects has shown consistent growth this year.

During the first half of 2024, majority of the new residential projects launched were in the upper-mid segments (Rs 1-3 crore). However, there has been a significant growth in the share of premium and luxury segments compared to the same period in 2023. Developers have adapted their product launches and marketing strategies to meet changing buyer preferences, especially after the pandemic.

As a result, there has been a noticeable increase in the supply of high-value projects in the past few quarters. In H1 2024, premium projects accounted for approximately 12% of new launches, while luxury projects accounted for around 6%.

