Mumbai CR Division Enhances Operations With Escalator Monitoring System & IT-based Solutions

Escalator Monitoring System | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR) has implemented a state-of-the-art Web & Mobile App-based GSM Alert Monitoring System for Escalators to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience. This system enables central controllers to monitor all escalators in real time from the Central Control Room. With audio and visual alerts, the system promptly informs controllers of any non-operational escalators.

Along with this, CR also introduced the IT-based Untoward Incident Reporting System and an IT-based Quarter Management System. Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway, inaugurated these initiatives on Tuesday.

An official from CR stated, "Mumbai's Central Railway Division has introduced a cutting-edge solution to address the recurring issue of non-functional escalators in its stations. Commuters often face difficulties when escalators become inoperable due to misuse of the Emergency Stop Button. To tackle this challenge, the division has adopted a revolutionary Web & Mobile App-based GSM Alert Monitoring System for Escalators."

Presently, 118 escalators are already installed across the Mumbai division of CR, and the installation process for 54 more escalators is underway.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR said, "Through this approach, the Central Railways Mumbai division aims to provide a seamless commuting experience to the countless passengers who depend on its services daily. This forward-looking solution not only ensures the smooth operation of escalators but also showcases the potential of technology-driven enhancements in railway services."

IT-based Untoward Incident Reporting System

The IT-based Untoward Incident Reporting System is a collaboration between the Mumbai Division's IT cell and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This customised web portal facilitates prompt input of untoward incidents by stakeholders such as station masters, loco pilots, motormen, and trackmen. The system addresses the challenge of streamlining incident data collection, which is crucial given the 2700 incidents, including fatalities and injuries, reported in 2022. Notably, about 30% of these incidents stem from trespassing. The portal's integration of digital records, including photographs and videos, will expedite incident reporting, enhance accuracy, and consolidate records.

IT-based Quarter Management System

The IT-based Quarter Management System is a web-based application aimed at simplifying the process of staff quarter allotment. This efficient system facilitates railway staff in seamlessly applying for new quarters.

Led by the Railway Protection Force, Electrical, and Personnel departments, these advancements demonstrate the division's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and enrich the experiences of both passengers and staff. Guided by the insightful leadership of Mumbai Division’s Divisional Railway Manager, Rajnish Goyal, these innovations signify a promising step forward in railway operations and services.