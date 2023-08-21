Mumbai News: Central Railway Forms Two-Member Committee To Investigate Suicide Of Assistant Loco Pilot

Assistant loco pilot Sujit Kumar. |

Thirty year-old assistant loco pilot, Sujit Kumar, employed with Central Railway, was found dead by suicide in his residence in Kolsewadi, Kalyan. The distressing discovery was made on Saturday, August 19th, when neighbors noticed an unusual odor coming from his house and realised he had been absent for two days.

Upon investigation, M.R. Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Kolsewadi police station, revealed that Sujit Kumar had taken his own life by hanging from the ceiling.

The circumstances surrounding his passing have raised concerns and prompted the formation of a two-member committee by the Central Railway. This committee is tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Vivek Sisodiya, Divisional Chairman of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, Mumbai, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Sisodiya alleged that the administration had been exerting pressure on the running staff, suggesting a possible contributing factor to the tragedy.

The loss of Sujit Kumar has left both colleagues and the community grappling with grief, as they seek answers regarding the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event. "The Central Railway's decision to form a committee reflects their commitment to understanding the situation fully and addressing any concerns that may have contributed to this tragic loss. The investigation aims to shed light on the events that preceded the assistant loco pilot's untimely demise" said a workers union leader.