Mumbai News: Central Railway's Assistant Loco Pilot Dies By Suicide At Residence In Kalyan

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 30-year-old assistant loco pilot, Sujit Kumar, employed with Central Railway, was found dead by suicide in his residence in Kolsewadi, Kalyan. The incident came to light on Saturday, August 19th, when neighbours discovered a foul smell emanating from his house and realized he had been absent for two days.

M.R. Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Kolsewadi police station said that Sujit Kumar had taken his own life by hanging from the ceiling. According to the neighbours, Sujit lived alone. The police were alerted, and upon reaching the scene, they had to break into the house to access the premises. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are currently investigating further.

Demand for a thorough inquiry into the matter

Vivek Sisodiya, Divisional Chairman of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh ( CRMS), Mumbai, has demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter. He alleged that the administration had been exerting pressure on the running staff, hinting at a possible factor contributing to the tragic incident. In response, a senior official from Central Railway denied these allegations, asserting that the deceased had not been punctual in his duties. The official also clarified that no ongoing departmental inquiry was being conducted against the late Sujit Kumar.

"The incident has left both colleagues and the community grappling with the loss and seeking answers about the circumstances leading to the tragedy" said another union leader of CRMS.

