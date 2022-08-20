Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at Chichpokali station

The motorman of the Ambernath bound train, Ram Shabd | FPJ

An alert Central Railway (CR) motorman saved the life of a 17-year-old boy, who was trying to commit suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Chichpokali station on Friday. Boy was angry with his family because his father scolded him for not studying. He is a resident of Mumbra.

The incident took place around 8.53 pm at platform number one of Chichpokali station when the train was running at a speed of 35 km/hour.

"When the motorman of the Ambernath bound train, Ram Shabd spotted a boy jumping on the track, applied emergency brakes and managed to stop the train a few metres away from where the youth was standing," said an official of CR adding that though the distance between boy and train was very less, but timely action of motorman saved the life of a boy."

After that, the boy was rescued by RPF and handed over to the GRP for further action. After counselling the boy, GRP handed him over to the parents.

"When my local train was about to approach the platform, he jumped on the tracks and stood before the train. That time speed of the train was 35 km per hour ( local train enters the platforms with the speed of 30 kmph ) Seeing him I started blowing my horn but he didn't move, meantime I also applied the emergency brake, hence the train stopped just before the boy," Ram Shabd, told FPJ on Saturday who was driving the local train.

According to sources, the boy resides in Mumbra with his father mother and three siblings.His father is working as a lift technician. The boy cleared his 10th examination with 64 percent mark in 2022. "He is an overall good boy but since last few months he was not paying much attention to his study, hence his father was shouted on him in the morning," said a railway official adding that after that boy got angry and tried to commit suicide.

