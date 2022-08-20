Navi Mumbai: No water supply in few CIDCO administered areas due to maintenance work

Representative Image | PTI

Due to the urgent replacement of the feeder, the main pipeline and other repairs to the feeder main pipeline undertaken by MJP, there will be no water supply in New Panvel, Kalundre, Kalamboli and Karanjade nodes from Monday, 22 August 2022 at 09.00 am to Tuesday, 23 August 2022 midnight 12.00 am, for 40 hours.

After the completion of the work, the water supply will be resumed with low pressure for the next two days.

CIDCO has appealed to all residents of the above nodes to take note of the same and arrange for storage of water accordingly and use water judiciously during this period.