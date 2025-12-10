Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 10, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cool Winter Morning With Thin Layer Of Haze; AQI Remains In Poor Category At 141; Wadala Breathes Hazardous Air | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Wednesday to a refreshingly cool winter morning, featuring clear blue skies, gentle breezes and a crisp nip in the air. While the weather initially offered a welcome break for residents, a thin blanket of haze lingered across the city, subtly muting visibility and showing the city’s ongoing struggle with deteriorating air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a pleasant day with clear skies, a minimum temperature of around 15°C and a maximum of 33°C. However, despite the favourable conditions, Mumbai’s air quality remained a cause for concern, largely due to escalating pollution levels tied to the city’s rapid and continuous construction boom.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city wakes up to a layer of haze this morning. Visuals around Bandra.



CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that the AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is at 147, which has been categorised as 'moderate.' pic.twitter.com/9KRx7bWs9W — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025

Major government-led infrastructure projects, including new metro corridors, bridges and extensive road-widening initiatives, combined with a surge in private real estate development, have contributed to dust and particulate matter in the air.

By today morning, air quality monitoring platform AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 141, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Though this number reflects an improvement from the more severe readings seen late last month and early December, the air remains far from safe.

Wadala Reports Worst Air Quality

Certain locations emerged as major pollution hotspots. The Wadala Truck Terminal registered a shocking AQI of 409, categorised as ‘hazardous’ and posing severe health risks. Deonar and Colaba also reported troubling figures, with AQI readings of 217 and 203, respectively, placing them within the ‘unhealthy’ range. Prominent residential and industrial zones such as Worli and Kurla were not far behind, recording AQI levels of 193, deemed ‘poor’.

Suburban areas showed relatively cleaner air but were still affected. Charkop (67), Kandivali East (68) and Jogeshwari East (78) fell within the ‘moderate’ range, indicating acceptable but still tainted air. Powai (80) and Chembur (82) also registered moderate AQI readings.

For context, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 Hazardous.

