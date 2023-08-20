Revolutionising Accident Relief Operations Through ARTs: Central Railway's Ingenious Innovations

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division's ART (Accident Relief Train) Igatpuri Team has taken a groundbreaking step in enhancing accident relief operations. Recognizing the pivotal role of Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) in ensuring the restoration of rail services after emergencies, the team has introduced a range of inventive tools and technologies.

"These solutions effectively optimize the loading, unloading, and handling of heavy equipment, thereby revolutionizing the process of managing essential machinery during breakdowns and emergencies," said an official.

Elevating Railway Emergency Response

According a senior officials, Indian Railways, known for its vast network and significant challenges, often faces disruptions due to accidents caused by various factors. In such situations, ARTs play a crucial role by providing specialized assistance equipped with heavy machinery and tools. However, the manual labor involved in unloading, transporting, and reloading these materials between ARTs and accident sites can lead to delays in restoring rail services.

To counter this, the ART Igatpuri Team adopted an innovative strategy to streamline the process, reducing the physical strain on staff and enabling them to focus on expediting the restoration of railway traffic.

"This proactive approach by Central Railway's ART Igatpuri Team sets a new standard for innovation within the rail industry. By enhancing the efficiency of accident relief operations, they are not only expediting restoration efforts but also ensuring smoother rail operations in the face of emergencies," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"One of the most remarkable inventions is the Material Handling Mini Crane, a compact device capable of maneuvering around the entire coach. This mini crane boasts three movements, enabling the smooth lifting and lowering of heavy equipment with just one or two operators. Electric hoists and rollers ensure precise control over lifting speeds and motion. This mini crane incorporates features such as adjustable movement directions, controlled speed, and rollers for precise control. C channel tracks were installed along the coach sides to support the crane's movement," he added.

Electric Crane & Jack-Lifting Devices

Apart from that to improve safety and efficiency, the team developed an electric crane for unloading heavy items. This crane was designed to move on both sides of the vehicle and enabled rapid unloading by just two personnel. A safety ring on the crane's hook provided control to the operator while lifting goods. Additionally, the team has devised in-coach OHEs (over head equipment) and mini forklifts, enabling swift and effortless unloading, movement, and loading of equipment. The mini forklifts were introduced for lifting and delivering goods up to 800 mm from the ground, simplifying the process.

Furthermore, the team has introduced Jack-Lifting Devices and Rail cum Road Trolleys to easily lift and transport heavy loads to the accident site.

Tackling Challenges: Lighting and Convenience

The team also addressed the challenge of lighting at the accident site by constructing LED light towers with telescopic stands. These towers provide uniform illumination in all directions and can be easily adjusted for height. The cost-effective maintenance of these towers is a significant advantage compared to traditional inflatable tower lights. The team also focused on convenience and safety during operations. Emergency rechargeable battery-operated lights were introduced for wireless illumination in narrow spaces, eliminating the risk of tripping over wires. S-hooks were designed for hanging lights, and a Cable Drum made from scrap electrical machine parts allowed organized laying and storage of up to 100 meters of cable. Through the development of stand-mounted LED floodlights and battery-operated portable lights, they have improved visibility at accident sites and enabled operations even in areas lacking adequate lighting infrastructure.

A Path Forward: Sharing Innovations

"Central Railway is thrilled to see the positive impact of these innovations on accident relief operations. The philosophy of channeling energy into traffic restoration is at the heart of these inventions. Central Railway acknowledges the exceptional efforts of the ART Igatpuri team of the Mumbai Division in transforming accident relief operations and is committed to sharing these innovations with other railway zones through the Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management, Bangalore, creating a collaborative environment for further advancements in disaster response strategies," said a senior officer of CR.