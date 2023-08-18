Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For August 20

Central Railway | File

The Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 20th August 2023.

The mega block will be between Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11.5 am to 3.55 pm.

During the mega block ,down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on down fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Kurla-Vashi Up and Down harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Belapur from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla section during the block period.

Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

