 Central Railway's 'Zero Scrap' Initiative Surpasses Expectations, Achieves 20.41% Increase in Scrap Sales For Year
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Central Railway's "Zero Scrap" initiative has made significant strides towards its mission, focusing on identifying and disposing of various types of scrap, including overaged locomotives, surplus diesel locos, un-operational rail lines, and aged or accidental locos/coaches.

"The Central Railway achieved a noteworthy milestone of Rs. 132.47 Crores in scrap sales during the current financial year, spanning from April 1st, 2023 to August 15th, 2023. This remarkable achievement reflects a substantial increase of 20.41% compared to the Railway Board's set target for August 2023" said an official.

Key highlights of the initiative include the sale of 5669 tons of old rails, 9 old Locomotives, 133 old Coaches, and 53 Wagons that had exceeded their codal life.

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway takes the lead with an impressive scrap sale of Rs. 24.36 crores, closely followed by Matunga workshop contributing Rs. 23.56 crores to the effort.

Other divisions have also shown exceptional dedication. Bhusawal Division achieved a scrap sale of 17.99 Crores, Solapur Division contributed Rs. 8.09 Crores, Nagpur Division achieved sales of Rs. 9.66 Crores, and Pune Division contributed Rs. 14.33 Crores. The Electric Loco Shed of Bhusawal division notably generated Rs. 13.50 crores through scrap sales.

These units have played a pivotal role in realizing the goals of the Mission Zero Scrap. Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment, aiming not only to meet the Railway Board's target of Rs. 300 Crores for the year 2023-24 but also to surpass it. This achievement underscores Central Railway's unwavering dedication to efficient resource management and environmental sustainability.

