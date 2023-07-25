Mumbai Consumer Commission Rejects Complaint on Electricity Theft, Citing Supreme Court Judgment | representative pic

Mumbai: The district consumer commission, rejecting a complaint from a Wadala resident, has stated that theft of electricity is not a consumer issue, citing a Supreme Court judgment. The commission further clarified that as per the Electricity Act, Special Courts have the authority to entertain such types of complaints.

Complaint against BEST

The complainant had filed a complaint against The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) when his electricity was cut off. The order, dated July 20, was issued by V C Ramchandani, president, and M P Kasar, member of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai. It was passed in response to a complaint filed by Wadala resident Vinay Dnyanu Bhise against The Manager of The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

Bhise had filed a complaint with the BEST about the theft of electricity and the provisional assessment of the bill issued by BEST to him in June 2023. In his complaint, he stated that BEST had not issued any notice, and the vigilance had also not taken action as per the rules. Thus, he alleged that they had committed a deficiency in service by disconnecting electricity without proper notice.

In its brief order, the commission relied on the judgment of the Supreme Court, stating that as per "U.P. Power Corporation Ltd. & Ors. Vs. Anis Ahmed," it was clear that assessment under certain sections of the Electricity Act, 2003, the issue of theft of electricity did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Consumer Commission and that the commission did not have jurisdiction. The commission declared that the complaint was not admitted and directed that "member sets" be returned to Bhise. If he fails to collect them within 30 days from the date of the order, they may be destroyed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)